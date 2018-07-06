Alex Nicholls: Crewe sign former Barnet striker on one-year deal

Alex Nicholls
Alex Nicholls scored nine goals in 42 league appearances for Barnet

Crewe have signed former Barnet striker Alex Nicholls on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving the Bees following their relegation to the National League.

The former Walsall man, who has also had spells with Northampton and Exeter City, is the League Two side's third summer signing after Paul Green and Shaun Miller.

David Artell's side start the new season with a home game against Morecambe on Saturday, 4 August.

