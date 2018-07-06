BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Danny Willett facing quarter-final dilemma
Willett facing World Cup dilemma
Former Masters champion Danny Willett says he will have to rely on fans at the Irish Open to keep him updated on England's World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.
The Liverpool supporter carded a second-round 70 at Ballyliffin to lie on six-under par going into the weekend, which leaves him facing a late tee-off time on Saturday, which will clash with England's match in Samara.
