Callum Wilson: Bournemouth striker signs new four-year contract

Callum Wilson
Wilson was already under contract until 2020, having signed a four-year deal in the summer of 2016

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson said he was "delighted" to sign a new four-year-deal at the Premier League club.

The deal will keep the 26-year-old, who joined the Cherries from Coventry in 2014, at Vitality Stadium until 2022.

"Callum is a natural goalscorer and has proved over the last three seasons that he can do it at the highest level," chief executive Neill Blake said.

Wilson has scored 43 goals for the Cherries in 115 appearances, despite two cruciate knee ligament injuries.

