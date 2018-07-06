BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England ready for more penalties - Jordan Pickford

England ready for more penalties - Pickford

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says England are ready to face more penalties if their quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday goes the distance.

WATCH MORE: England have made me a believer - Rio Ferdinand

Watch Sweden v England, World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, 7 July from 14:00 BST on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live and online.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

England ready for more penalties - Pickford

Video

The making of France's Pogba

Video

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Video

England may not get this chance again - Southgate

Video

Colombia dirtiest team I've faced - Stones

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse

Video

What can England expect from Sweden? Analysis by Shearer & Jenas

Video

'Some of us were crying' - England fans in Moscow

Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Video

Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout

Video

Moscow mayhem: How England v Colombia almost boiled over

Video

Watch England's historic penalty shootout win in full

Video

Southgate and England players react to shootout win

Video

Kane keeps cool in face of 'disgusting' Colombia

Video

Mina's dramatic equaliser takes game into extra time

Video

Kane puts England ahead from penalty spot

Video

Highlights: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Video

We play best when we are free - Kane

Video

Is football coming home?

Video

Southgate not looking beyond Colombia

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Belgium's comeback & Neymar theatrics

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Video

Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner

Video

Inui extends Japan's lead with brilliant strike

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching
Judo - Fun Respect & Friendship

Judo Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired