Premier League: Man Utd v Leicester to kick off 2018-19 season on Friday 10 August
The new Premier League season will start on Friday, 10 August with Manchester United playing Leicester at Old Trafford at 20:00 BST after the opening TV fixtures were announced.
It will be the third consecutive season that Leicester have opened the season - they lost 4-3 to Arsenal in 2017-18.
Champions Manchester City face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium at 16:00 on Sunday, 11 August.
The transfer window closes at 17:00 on Thursday, 9 August.
Chelsea's game against Arsenal on Saturday, 18 August has been moved to 17:30, while Manchester United face Tottenham on Monday, 27 August at 20:00.
Premier League opening weekend
(Kick-off 15:00 BST unless stated)
Friday, 10 August
- Manchester United v Leicester, 20:00
Saturday, 11 August
- Newcastle v Tottenham 12:30
- Bournemouth v Cardiff
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Huddersfield v Chelsea
- Watford v Brighton
- Wolves v Everton 17:30
Sunday, 12 August
- Liverpool v West Ham 13:30
- Southampton v Burnley 13:30
- Arsenal v Manchester City 16:00