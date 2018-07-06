Premier League: Man Utd v Leicester to kick off 2018-19 season on Friday 10 August

Romelu Lukaku
It will be the third time Leicester have played the first game of the season

The new Premier League season will start on Friday, 10 August with Manchester United playing Leicester at Old Trafford at 20:00 BST after the opening TV fixtures were announced.

It will be the third consecutive season that Leicester have opened the season - they lost 4-3 to Arsenal in 2017-18.

Champions Manchester City face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium at 16:00 on Sunday, 11 August.

The transfer window closes at 17:00 on Thursday, 9 August.

Chelsea's game against Arsenal on Saturday, 18 August has been moved to 17:30, while Manchester United face Tottenham on Monday, 27 August at 20:00.

Premier League opening weekend

(Kick-off 15:00 BST unless stated)

Friday, 10 August

  • Manchester United v Leicester, 20:00

Saturday, 11 August

  • Newcastle v Tottenham 12:30
  • Bournemouth v Cardiff
  • Fulham v Crystal Palace
  • Huddersfield v Chelsea
  • Watford v Brighton
  • Wolves v Everton 17:30

Sunday, 12 August

  • Liverpool v West Ham 13:30
  • Southampton v Burnley 13:30
  • Arsenal v Manchester City 16:00

Full list of Premier League fixtures changes

