Bury sign defender Tom Miller and add goalkeeper Mathew Hudson on loan

Tom Miller made 22 appearances for Carlisle United last season
Bury have signed defender Tom Miller on a two-year deal, while goalkeeper Mathew Hudson has joined on loan from Preston North End until January.

Miller, 28, spent three seasons with Carlisle United before he was released by the club at the end of last season.

"He fits the bill of what we're looking for. When we knew he was available, we wanted to meet," boss Ryan Lowe said.

Nineteen-year-old Hudson joins having made one senior appearance for North End against Leeds in December of 2015.

