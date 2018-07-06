Jordan Houghton: MK Dons sign former Chelsea midfielder on a two-year deal

Jordan Houghton plays for Doncaster Rovers against Shrewsbury Town at the Keepmoat
Jordan Houghton was part of the Doncaster Rovers squad that won promotion to League One in 2016/17

MK Dons have signed former Chelsea and England Under 20s midfielder Jordan Houghton on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was released by the Premier League side at the end of last season.

Houghton has amassed 99 appearances so far in loan spells at Gillingham, Plymouth and Doncaster, 40 of them for the latter in 2017-18.

Dons manager Paul Tisdale said: "Jordan is a young and talented player and he has had a good experience already."

