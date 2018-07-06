Anna Moorhouse: West Ham United Ladies sign Arsenal goalkeeper

From the section

Anna Moorhouse made 12 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal Women

Women's Super League newcomers West Ham United Ladies have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 23-year-old former Everton, Durham and Doncaster Rovers Belles keeper had been with the Gunners for 15 months.

"Anna brings a wealth of professionalism and experience," West Ham general manager Karen Ray told the club website.

Ex-Chelsea keeper Rebecca Spencer also joined the Hammers earlier this summer.

