Steven Naismith: Norwich City forward returns to Hearts on loan

  • From the section Hearts
Daniel Candeias and Steven Naismith
Steven Naismith (right) will hope to add to his four Hearts goals

Norwich City's Steven Naismith has returned to Hearts for a second loan spell.

The Scotland attacker, 31, joined Craig Levein's side on loan in January, scoring four goals in 16 games.

Naismith, who has 45 caps, has a year left on his Norwich contract and will be with the Tynecastle side for the 2018-19 season.

"He's a very, very useful addition and he did well for us last season," Levein told the Hearts website.

"It's not just the fact that he's a really good player, he's got a great work ethic and he's got great talent as well."

Former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton player Naismith, who has made more than 400 club appearances, becomes Hearts' 11th summer addition.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Juniors from the club

Junior Tennis Coaching
Judo - Fun Respect & Friendship

Judo Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired