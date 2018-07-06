David Vaughan: Notts County sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder

David Vaughan made 16 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season

Notts County have signed Wales midfielder David Vaughan after he was released by cross-city rivals Nottingham Forest.

The 35-year-old scored twice in 111 appearances for Forest before he was let go by the club in May.

"It's an unbelievable coup for us. It was almost a tongue-in-cheek call into his agent," manager Kevin Nolan said.

"We had a few discussions - it wasn't about money or anything else, it was him coming and enjoying his football."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.