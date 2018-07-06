Stevie Mallan: Hibs agree fee for Barnsley midfielder

Stevie Mallan (left) is close to returning to Scotland

Hibernian have agreed a fee with Barnsley to sign Stevie Mallan and a deal could be completed on Friday.

Midfielder Mallan, 22, left St Mirren for Oakwell last year and made nine appearances for Barnsley.

He previously played more than 100 times for the Buddies and was capped five times by Scotland Under-21s.

Neil Lennon's Hibs, who finished fourth in the Premiership last season, have already signed Florian Kamberi and Adam Bogdan this summer.

Forward Kamberi, 23, formalised a move from Grasshopper Zurich following a loan spell last season while goalkeeper Bogdan, 30, has joined on loan from Liverpool.

Hibs start their season in the Europa League first qualifying round, hosting Faroe Islands side NSI Runavik in Thursday's first leg.