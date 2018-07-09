Champions League - Qualifying Preliminary Round - 1st Leg
Shkendija19:15New Saints
Venue: Filip II Arena

Champions League qualifier: Shkendija v The New Saints (Tue)

Media playback is not supported on this device

Real Madrid in Oswestry? TNS start Champions League journey
Champions League first qualifying round first leg: Shkendija v The New Saints
Venue: Philip II Arena, Skopje Date: Tuesday, 10 July Kick-off: 19:15 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online

Manager Scott Ruscoe has accused The New Saints' Champions League first qualifying round opponents KF Shkendija of "disrespect".

Saints are away to the Macedonian champions in Skopje in the first leg on Tuesday, 10 July.

"They're saying it's a favourable draw for them," Ruscoe said.

"They're saying they're favourites although we are the seeded team and I think they've shown a little bit of disrespect."

Ruscoe added: "It's a round we want to get through like we've done for the last few years."

He admits his side's bid to reach the second qualifying round will be tough against a side who reached the Europa League play-offs in the previous two seasons.

"They won their league by 35 points and scored 101 goals," Ruscoe said.

"They're a strong, physical side, are well organised and have a lot of ability.

"The players are at a good level and their fitness levels are probably higher than our league, so we have to match them. We're up for the challenge."

Ben Cabango
Centre-back Ben Cabango has joined The New Saints on loan from Swansea City until Janaury

Shkendija were beaten by AC Milan in last season's Europa League play-offs but they will be appearing in the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Tuesday's first leg will be played at Skopje's Philip II Arena - where Wales lost 2-1 against Macedonia in 2013 - rather than the city of Tetovo where Shkendija are based.

Saints have added seven new players to their squad including former Liverpool youngster Kane Lewis, striker Kurtis Byrne and defender Ben Cabango.

Their preparations for the Champions League campaign have included a training camp in Portugal and a friendly against Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

"We've done everything we can, trained for five weeks, had good opposition," Ruscoe added.

"The lads are at it and you can see that the new lads have bedded in well. We've got every chance."

Saints host Shkendija in the second leg at Park Hall on Tuesday, 17 July.

The winners will face Torpedo Kutaisi from Georgia or FC Sheriff of Moldova in the second qualifying round, with ties to be played on 24-25 July and 31 July-1 August, while the losers will drop into the Europa League.

