Tom Cairney: Fulham captain signs new five-year deal

Cairney's goal at Wembley saw Fulham win promotion to the Premier League

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has agreed a new five-year deal with the club, keeping the midfielder at Craven Cottage until 2023.

Cairney, 27, joined the Cottagers from Blackburn three years ago and has since scored 27 goals in 130 appearances.

In May, he scored the only goal of the Championship play-off final as Fulham beat Aston Villa to win promotion to the Premier League.

"I'm obviously delighted to extend my contract," Cairney said.

"It's all I've wanted to do, and I'm just buzzing to get the season under way.

"Premier League football is back at the Cottage, and it's great to be part of the squad that got us there again."