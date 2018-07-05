Ken Sema: Sweden winger joins Premier League Watford

Sema (right) put Ostersund into a 2-0 lead at Arsenal in last season's Europa League

Watford have signed winger Ken Sema from Ostersund for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old Sweden international has agreed a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

Sema has been capped five times by his country but is not part of the World Cup squad that will meet England in Saturday's quarter-final.

He scored the winner for Ostersund against Arsenal at the Emirates last season as the Swedish side reached the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Swedish minnows - they were playing in the fourth tier with gates of fewer than 500 in 2010 - lost on aggregate to Arsenal but became one of the stories of the competition as they knocked out established European giants such as Galatasaray of Turkey and Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

"Ken Sema is a great person. I am very happy for him and the whole club wants to congratulate him. At the same time, he will of course be missed," Ostersund chairman Daniel Kindberg said.