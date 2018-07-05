Dave King: Rangers chairman says Takeover Panel are 'bullying' him

King must deposit funds in the UK before he can make an offer to Rangers shareholders

Rangers chairman Dave King says a move by the Takeover Panel to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him is "bullying".

A document released by the independent body on Wednesday indicates that papers were served on King last month.

King is yet to make an offer to club shareholders of 20p a share, as ordered by the Court of Session in December.

"It is not something that I see as critical for the club," he told BBC Scotland.

"The TP (Takeover Panel) know that I live in South Africa and that it will require exchange control approval to move the funds to London.

"They are just bullying me but that is nothing new since my involvement with Rangers (Mike Ashley, Sports Direct, Easdales etc.)

"I will continue to proceed in the best interest of the club and its supporters."

King failed in an appeal against the ruling that stated he had acted in concert with other investors ahead of boardroom regime change in March 2015.

He also failed to persuade the Takeover Panel to allow him more time to make the offer.

The terms set out by the Takeover Panel require funds of around £11m to be held in a UK account before an offer is made for the shares in Rangers not owned by King or his allies George Taylor, George Letham and Douglas Park.

And the Takeover Panel document suggests they believe there has been a lack of clarity over King's attempts to move the funds.