Dominic Poleon: Crawley Town sign Bradford City striker for undisclosed fee

Dominic Poleon
Dominic Poleon started his career with Leeds United

Crawley Town have signed Bradford City forward Dominic Poleon for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old former Leeds, Oldham and AFC Wimbledon man scored seven goals in 37 appearances for the Bantams.

Boss Harry Kewell told the club website: "I think he's going to make a big impact in League Two.

"He's got lots of pace, can score goals and we're pleased to have got this deal done."

