Wrexham sign ex-Grimsby midfielder Luke Summerfield

Luke Summerfield joined Grimsby Town in July 2016 on a free transfer
Luke Summerfield joined Grimsby Town in July 2016 on a free transfer

Wrexham have signed Luke Summerfield on a one-year deal after the midfielder was released by Grimsby Town.

The 30-year-old played 18 games on loan last season for National League champions Macclesfield Town.

Summerfield's former clubs include Plymouth Argyle, Bournemouth, Cheltenham Town and Shrewsbury.

"He is a very good player who has plied his trade at a very good level over the course of his career," Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts said.

"He's a fit lad who keeps himself in good shape, so it won't be a problem him slotting straight in to pre-season.

"He lives locally which is another bonus and I'm really looking forward to working with him this season."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

World masters champion being held

Judo
Swimmer

Thursday Swim at Lewes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired