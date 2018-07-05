BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England may not get this chance again - Southgate
England may not get this chance again - Southgate
- From the section England
England manager Gareth Southgate says his team have to beat Sweden and grasp their chance to progress to the World Cup semi-finals, and admits they may not get as good an opportunity again.
WATCH MORE: World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired