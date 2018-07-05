BBC Sport - Three Lions: How 'It's coming home' went viral first time around

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Alan Shearer talks to Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, who wrote the lyrics to England's Euro 96 song 'Three Lions', about how the song caught the imagination of football fans, especially the famous line: "It's coming home".

WATCH MORE: World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Video

England may not get this chance again - Southgate

Video

Colombia dirtiest team I've faced - Stones

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse

Video

What can England expect from Sweden? Analysis by Shearer & Jenas

Video

'Some of us were crying' - England fans in Moscow

Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Video

Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout

Video

Moscow mayhem: How England v Colombia almost boiled over

Video

Watch England's historic penalty shootout win in full

Video

Southgate and England players react to shootout win

Video

Kane keeps cool in face of 'disgusting' Colombia

Video

Mina's dramatic equaliser takes game into extra time

Video

Kane puts England ahead from penalty spot

Video

Highlights: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland

Video

We play best when we are free - Kane

Video

Is football coming home?

Video

Southgate not looking beyond Colombia

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Belgium's comeback & Neymar theatrics

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-2 Japan

Video

Belgium's Chadli scores dramatic stoppage-time winner

Video

Inui extends Japan's lead with brilliant strike

Video

Neymar's theatrics against Mexico spark ridicule

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

From Genk to the World Cup: The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

World masters champion being held

Judo
Swimmer

Thursday Swim at Lewes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired