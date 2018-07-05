BBC Sport - Three Lions: How 'It's coming home' went viral first time around
The back story behind 'It's coming home'
- From the section England
Alan Shearer talks to Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, who wrote the lyrics to England's Euro 96 song 'Three Lions', about how the song caught the imagination of football fans, especially the famous line: "It's coming home".
