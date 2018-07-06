Captain Sean Morrison one of seven Cardiff City players to agree new deals

Sean Morrison (L) celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison is one of seven players to agree new contracts with the Premier League club.

Midfielder Joe Ralls, defenders Callum Paterson, Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly, goalkeeper Brian Murphy and wing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have all signed new contracts.

Out-of-contract Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is also expected to re-sign.

"He [Gunnarsson] wants to help us try and stay in the Premier League," manager Neil Warnock said.

"We had a chat six weeks ago [before the World Cup] and he told me he wanted to stay; now we're looking forward to him coming back into the group.

"Aron wanted to repay the club, and Vincent [owner Tan], for the support he's had here over the past seven years."

Cardiff will now look to continue discussions over the deal to seal Gunnarsson's place in Warnock's squad for next season's Premier League campaign.

Gunnarsson was Cardiff's longest-serving player as they won promotion from the Championship last season.

The 80-cap international has made 258 appearances for the south Wales club since joining from Coventry City in 2011.

The 29-year-old is also one of three current Cardiff players to have appeared in the top flight during the Bluebirds' previous Premier League campaign in 2013-14.

Gunnarsson featured 20 times last season having had to recover from ankle surgery in December, with manager Warnock revealing in November talks over a new contract had stalled.

But the veteran boss did insist in June that he had been hopeful of securing Gunnarsson's return.

Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson was part of the Cardiff side that last played in the Premier League

Morrison has agreed a four-year deal while Murphy has accepted a new one-year contract after his deal ran out last month.

Peltier and Connolly see their deals run to 2020, Mendez-Laing has agreed a three-year deal and Ralls and Paterson have signed up until 2022.

Defender Joe Bennett had already signed a contract extension that keeps him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2021, as has goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and winger Junior Hoilett.

Warnock has signed four players since Cardiff booked their return to the top flight in May.

Deals for Preston left-back Greg Cunningham and Norwich winger Josh Murphy were followed by the capture of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Alex Smithies and Bristol City forward Bobby Reid.

The Bluebirds boss has also confirmed he is in talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan and is targeting another striker signing.