Mohamed Eisa: Cheltenham Town turn down offer from unnamed club for striker

Cheltenham Town striker Mohamed Eisa scored 23 of his 25 goals last season in League Two games

Cheltenham Town say they have turned down an offer from an unnamed club for striker Mohamed Eisa.

The 23-year-old joined the Robins from non-league side Dartford in July 2017 and went on score 25 goals in 50 appearances for the club last season.

The League Two club said the offer, the amount of which was not disclosed, has been discussed by their board.

Cheltenham Town finished 17th in League Two last season, five points clear of the relegation places.