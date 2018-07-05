Rangers cannot dwell on Progres loss as Europa League campaign begins - Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson thinks Rangers can make the group stage of the Europa League

Rangers need to forget about last season's European failure as they prepare to get their campaign under way next week, says Connor Goldson.

The Ibrox side meet Shkupi of Macedonia in Europa League qualifying, 12 months on from a shock exit to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

"All the new players have heard what happened last year and that has been spoken about," said defender Goldson.

"That's in the past and we can only look forward."

Centre-half Goldson, 25, was recruited from Brighton and Hove Albion last month as manager Steven Gerrard reshapes the squad at Ibrox.

And Rangers will continue their preparations for Thursday's fixture with a friendly at home to Bury on Friday - their first game in public under the former Liverpool and England captain.

"We are at a new season with new players and a new manager and we look forward to it," said Goldson, who believes the Glasgow side are capable of negotiating four rounds to reach the group phase.

"If there wasn't any chance, there would be no point in playing in the qualifiers," he said.

"We start next Thursday against a tough side, but we will be ready and be prepared and I'm sure they won't look forward to coming to our stadium.

"We have to be ready for that game, but first and foremost we have to concentrate on Friday and put everything into effect on Friday night and that will lead on to Thursday."

Gerrard takes charge of his first competitive match against Shkupi next week

Goldson may well line up alongside fellow new signing Nikola Katic in the heart of defence and he has been impressed by the Croatian.

"We all have to earn the right to play in the first team, but he has looked good," he added. "He has looked strong and very aggressive.

"He is mobile, which is good, because the way we want to play requires that and he looks very strong and is good on the ball.

"First and foremost, it is about defending and keeping clean sheets.

"I like that he is aggressive, he likes to defend, so hopefully if it is us two that is chosen we will do well."