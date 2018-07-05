Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock manager gets new, improved contract

Clarke managed at West Bromich Albion and Reading before joining Kilmarnock last season

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has signed a new contract at Rugby Park, along with his assistant Alex Dyer.

Clarke, 54, arrived at Rugby Park last October on a three-year deal.

He steered Killie from 11th spot to a fifth-place finish, setting a new record top-flight points tally for the Ayrshire club.

The former Scotland international was the Scottish Football Writers' Association manager of the year and was shortlisted for the PFA Scotland award.

"The club approached me at the end of last season and I have a good relationship with the people above me," Clarke told the Kilmarnock website. "I think the relationship is strong.

"I was very grateful and pleased that they came to me and offered me a new, improved contract. It tells you that you've done a good job and it shows they have a little bit of faith in you.

"It is easy to sign the contract and easy to take the rewards but the hard bit is that I need to repay that faith by doing more good work for the club and hopefully we can do that this season.

"I'm enjoying the job and I enjoy going to my work day in, day out and when you get that job satisfaction it is great."

Killie lost just six of the 29 league games overseen by Clarke, ending the season on 59 points.