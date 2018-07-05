Premier Division: Derry City v Limerick (Fri)

Attacking midfielder Dean Shiels joins his father, Derry City manager Kenny Shiels, at the Brandywell.

Dean Shiels must wait to make his Derry City debut after being handed a one-game suspension ahead of the Premier Division clash with Limerick on Friday.

The ban relates to an incident which occurred while Shiels was playing for his previous club Dunfermline Athletic.

The Candystripes have lost five of their last six games but lie fifth in the table, with their opponents ninth.

Derry are understood to be waiting for international clearance for signings Aaron Splaine and Alastair Roy.

Scottish midfielder Splaine and striker Roy, who has been on loan at Sligo Rovers from Hearts, may not be available for Friday's League of Ireland encounter.

Manager Kenny Shiels has also recruited the services of former Exeter City defender Danny Seaborne, who could feature against Limerick.

The Derry boss indicated that the club had just received notification of Shiels' ban this week.

"The Scottish FA have categorically said they would not have suspended him for the league game but the FAI are. I don't know if there is cross communication or different rules."

Derry's leaky defence has conceded 26 goals in the past 10 games and they have already conceded more goals in the 2018 campaign than they did in the whole of last season.

Shiels's side have beaten Limerick twice already this season but the Derry boss is expecting a tough assignment at the Brandywell.

"It's a tough game but we are approaching it with confidence and in a positive manner despite some of the criticism we have received.

"People must trust us - we have got into Europe two years in a row and we are only three points off that position at the moment."