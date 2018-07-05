Mark Howard: Blackpool re-sign goalkeeper from Bolton Wanderers

Mark Howard made 39 appearances in two seasons with Bolton Wanderers and helped them to promotion from League One in 2016-17

Blackpool have re-signed goalkeeper Mark Howard on a two-year contract from Championship side Bolton Wanderers.

The 31-year-old made five appearances for the Tangerines during the 2011-12 season before joining Sheffield United.

"I've been speaking to the manager for a few weeks now and spoke to many clubs as well," Howard said.

"After speaking to the manager, I wanted to come down and be part of what he's trying to build here. It's also important for me to get back playing."

