Lewis Grabban: AFC Bournemouth accept £6m Nottingham Forest bid for striker

Lewis Grabban has been on the losing side in the past two Championship play-off finals - firstly with Reading in 2017 and then with Aston Villa in 2018

Championship side Nottingham Forest have had a £6m bid accepted for AFC Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban.

Grabban, 30, has scored 36 goals in 115 games in two spells with the Cherries, and has also attracted interest from Birmingham, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Since rejoining the club from Norwich City in January of 2016, Grabban has turned out just 22 times.

In 2016-17, he spent time with Reading, while last season he joined Sunderland and Aston Villa on loan.