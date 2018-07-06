Sweden v England: Why some people won't be watching the World Cup quarter-final

Not everyone is going to be watching England play Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday afternoon.

While the rest of the country grinds to a halt, some fans are going to be caught in a monumental clash with the country's biggest game in years.

From weddings and births to work, cricket matches, morris dancing and even a Japanese fire festival - plenty of you got in touch to tell us what you will be up to as the match kicks-off at the Samara Arena at 15:00 BST...

'The best man threatened to pull a sickie'

Comedian Rob Beckett has summed up the mood of many couples tying the knot on Saturday

July is bang in the middle of wedding season and England's World Cup run has created a nightmare for brides and grooms.

Groom-to-be Gregory Husbands sums up the problem all too well.

"I spent last night having to fend off messages from irate friends requesting 60in TVs be made available," he said. "Best man threatened to pull a sickie, even my partner's father jokingly - I think - threatened to not give his daughter away."

Chris Dyer has just qualified as a registrar and his first ever weddings are this Saturday at 1.30pm, 3.15pm and 4pm.

"I can't even joke about it in the ceremony as it will be the last thing the brides want to hear," the 32-year-old from Southampton - who is married to a Swede - told BBC Sport. "I am sure the guests will be watching or listening during the ceremonies - they'll all be distracted."

Then there is Luke Murray, a magician who is booked for one of his friend's weddings, who said: "I have offered to make myself disappear at 3pm only to reappear at 5pm, but they won't go for it."

Theo Sheridan from Sheffield seems to have found a solution for his big day.

He said: "We've created a video for the start of the day based on Match of the Day, where we help everyone to work out how we can enjoy both of the big matches."

Father-to-be Mathew Wall says his wife is due to give birth to a girl on Saturday.

"If my wife goes into labour I will be forced to watch the game on a stream via my iPad and hide it from my wife as best I can," he said. "No getting out of this for me, but if England win, maybe I will call her Kane."

'I hope Gok has good 4G'

Hey Gok, what's the score?

Plenty of you said you'd be at London's Pride festival.

"I'll be on a float with Gok Wan as England kick off," says Harry Lighton. "We're not allowed off the bus, so I just hope Gok has good 4G."

Joe Oldfield, a cricket umpire, has a novel idea for Kidlington Thirds' game, which starts at 1.30pm. "I intend to give 20 LBW decisions very quickly," said the trigger-happy umpire.

Ian Speirs will be skippering a yacht in the Round the Island race around the Isle of Wight. With the race starting at 6.50am, he's hoping for strong winds to get them around the island back in time for the game.

"The forecast is for light winds so we will be up against it," he said. "I guess it is an extra incentive for us to be as fast as we can. I will be keeping up on my phone but I have a dread feeling that I will be walking into the pub just in time to see the penalty shoot out."

Then there is Reece Chowdhry, who is helping his sister swim across the Channel, while Vincent Adams iscompeting in the UK skydiving league and water-ski world champion Freddie Winter is defending his title in Italy.

Meanwhile, Arkady English, who is organising a Quidditch tournament, said: "I have threatened that any team who spoils the results before I can iPlayer the match will be disqualified."

'I have to milk 240 cows'

Not amoosed - Russell Walker's cows won't wait to be milked on Saturday just because of some football match

Some people have to work at weekends, such as Dr Kishan Patel, a surgeon, who will be saving lives on Saturday.

Bob Wallace will be playing with the Royal Fusiliers drummers at the Tower of London, while Father Phil is being ordained as a priest at Liverpool Catholic Cathedral.

Farmer Russell Walker says he will have to rely on Radio 5 live as he milks 240 cows. "I don't think the ladies will be too happy crossing their legs," he said.

Billy Hunt is hoping the game doesn't go to extra time as he is supposed to be picking up members of S Club 3 (formerly S Club 7) from Dublin airport.

Charlotte Lee, in the army reserves, will be rifle training, while Gina Thompson is morris dancing and is planning to sneak off to watch the game.

"I will probably be the only the person in the pub with bells on," she said.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton says his predicament will come if England reach the final, as he is scheduled to perform in Bristol at 3pm on 15 July, an hour before the game starts,

"Would people understand if we moved or cancelled it?" he said. "Would Strictly fans hate me forever?"

And finally in Japan...

And then there is Josh Vuglar, an expat living in the small Japanese village of Noto Town, who is spending his Saturday at the annual Abare Festival, also known as the fire and violence festival.

He says the ancient festival involves smashing a shrine and setting fire to it, plus a lot of sake.

"There is probably no way to watch but I hope England play with the same burning fire," he added.