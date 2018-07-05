Tony Henry: West Ham ex-head of recruitment banned for 12 months

Former West Ham recruitment chief Tony Henry (right) and manager David Moyes
Tony Henry (right) was sacked by West Ham following the report

West Ham's former director of player recruitment Tony Henry has been banned from football for a year over comments he made about African players.

Henry claimed the club had no desire to sign any more African footballers during January's transfer window.

He has been suspended from all football-related activity after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

Henry was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying African players "cause mayhem" when they are not in the team.

He was sacked after the club said his comments were "unacceptable".

The FA said Henry admitted a misconduct charge in relation to comments he made that were "improper and/or insulting and/or abusive and included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality".

He will be required to attend an FA education course before returning to the sport.

