Scott Fraser: Burton Albion sign Dundee United attacking midfielder

Scott Fraser had a season on loan with Aidrieonians in 2014-15

Burton Albion have signed attacking midfielder Scott Fraser from Dundee United on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the Scottish Championship club, but turned down the offer of a new deal.

Brewers manager Nigel Clough said: "He has got potential to improve. He can play in a few different positions and is very keen to come down to England to make his mark."

Fraser scored 20 goals in 106 appearances for the Tangerines.

