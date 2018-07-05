Billy Gilmour: Former Rangers youth signs first professional contract at Chelsea

Gilmour won the Best Young Player trophy for Scotland Under-21s at the recent Toulon Tournament

Scotland Under-21 international Billy Gilmour has signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.

The former Rangers youth prospect, who turned 17 last month, moved to London for a "significant fee" last year after rejecting an offer to stay at Ibrox.

The midfielder is a member of Chelsea's Under-18 squad but made his debut for Scotland Under-21s this summer.

He won the Best Young Player trophy at the Toulon Tournament after helping the Scots reach the semi-finals.

Gilmour scored his first goal for the U21s in a 2-1 win over South Korea before they lost to England in the last four.

His international team-mate, Fraser Hornby, has also just signed his first professional contract at Everton.