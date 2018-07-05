Bournemouth pay £4.75m to settle Financial Fair Play dispute

Eddie Howe celebrates Bournemouth winning the 2014-15 Championship
Manager Eddie Howe led Bournemouth to the Championship title in 2015 and they have been in the Premier League ever since

Bournemouth will pay £4.75m to the Football League to settle a Financial Fair Play (FFP) dispute, arising from their promotion to the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

The Cherries had originally expected to be fined £7.6m after accruing huge losses as they won the Championship.

But they now have settled on a lower figure.

The EFL said the club "did not make any deliberate attempt to infringe the rules or to deceive".

