Jack Hunt: Bristol City sign Sheffield Wednesday full-back

Jack Hunt has made 266 senior league appearances so far in his career

Bristol City have signed right-back Jack Hunt from fellow Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old had been with the Owls since arriving from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

"He is a very tough competitor, he is physically fit and likes to maraud forward," head coach Lee Johnson said.

"He is very experienced in the Championship and he is of a good age where he is coming into his prime."

Hunt becomes the Robins' fifth new signing so far this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.