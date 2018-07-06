Jack Hunt: Bristol City sign Sheffield Wednesday full-back

Jack Hunt
Jack Hunt has made 266 senior league appearances so far in his career

Bristol City have signed right-back Jack Hunt from fellow Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old had been with the Owls since arriving from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

"He is a very tough competitor, he is physically fit and likes to maraud forward," head coach Lee Johnson said.

"He is very experienced in the Championship and he is of a good age where he is coming into his prime."

Hunt becomes the Robins' fifth new signing so far this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired