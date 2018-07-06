Said Benrahma: Brentford sign Algeria international from Nice

Said Benrahma won his sole Algeria cap in 2015

Championship club Brentford have signed Algeria international Said Benrahma from French Ligue 1 side Nice for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old forward, who has one cap for his country, has agreed a four-year contract with the Bees keeping him in west London until 2022.

He had a loan spell with French second division side Chateauroux last season.

Benrahma becomes Brentford's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Ezri Konsa from Charlton.

