Harry Smith: Macclesfield Town sign former Millwall striker

Harry Smith scored six goals in 12 outings for Millwall, which all came in the 2016-17 season

League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed Harry Smith on a one-year deal after he was released by Millwall.

The 23-year-old striker had a loan spell with Swindon Town last season, scoring three goals in 19 appearances.

Smith spent two years with the Lions but had time away from the game earlier this year to receive help for mental health and addiction issues.

He previously played in non-league for Sevenoaks Town, Sittingbourne and Folkestone Invicta.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.