Craig Dawson: West Brom defender hands in transfer request

Craig Dawson joined West Brom from Rochdale in 2010

West Brom defender Craig Dawson has handed in a written transfer request.

The 28-year-old refused to go on the Championship club's pre-season training trip to Portugal last week.

Burnley, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Dawson, who scored two goals in 28 league appearances last season as the Baggies were relegated from the Premier League.

However, West Brom are yet to receive an offer close to their valuation of Dawson, which is in excess of £20m.

New manager Darren Moore is keen to keep the defender at The Hawthorns, but it is yet to be seen if Dawson will train with the remainder of the first-team squad when they return on Thursday.