Lana Clelland: Scotland striker signs for Fiorentina

Lana Clelland has enjoyed three seasons in Italian football

Scotland striker Lana Clelland has joined Fiorentina after leaving Italian Serie A counterparts Tavagnacco.

The former Rangers and Spartans player, 25, moved to Bari in 2014 and signed for Tavagnacco five months later.

Capped 21 times for Scotland, Clelland has scored more than 40 goals in the Italian top flight in the past three seasons.

Fiorentina edged Tavagnacco on goal difference to finish third in the Serie A last term.

Clelland's new team booked their place in the Champions League by beating Tavagnacco 3-0 in a play-off after runners-up Brescia were bought over by AC Milan and lost their place in the competition.

The Scot's campaign was disrupted by heel surgery after she finished the previous season top scorer in the Italian top flight with 23 goals in 21 matches.

Fiorentina reached the Champions League round of 16 last season but lost to beaten finalists Wolfsburg.