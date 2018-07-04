BBC Sport - Crusaders manager Baxter says club has to evolve

Crusaders have got to evolve - Baxter

  • From the section Irish

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says the Irish Premiership champions' move to a more full-time set-up has been a natural progression.

The new structure will see the players train on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, as well as on Tuesday and Thursday nights, with Baxter closing his sports shop to become full-time manager.

"We first discussed it 18 months ago, so a lot of planning has gone into it. We've had to look at the financial structure, talk to the players and renegotiate contracts," said Baxter.

Top videos

Video

Crusaders have got to evolve - Baxter

  • From the section Irish
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Wild celebrations as England end penalty curse

Video

What can England expect from Sweden? Analysis by Shearer & Jenas

Video

Watch: Monfils' incredible behind-the-back trick shot

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Can we have a spray' - Wozniacki attacked by flying ants

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Brilliant Federer cruises into third round

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Video

'Some of us were crying' - England fans in Moscow

Video

Raonic's massive serve causes havoc

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Venus Williams into third round with victory over Dulgheru

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Moscow mayhem: How England v Colombia almost boiled over

Video

Pure football genius - Davies recalls Maradona's wonder goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired