Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says the Irish Premiership champions' move to a more full-time set-up has been a natural progression.

The new structure will see the players train on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, as well as on Tuesday and Thursday nights, with Baxter closing his sports shop to become full-time manager.

"We first discussed it 18 months ago, so a lot of planning has gone into it. We've had to look at the financial structure, talk to the players and renegotiate contracts," said Baxter.