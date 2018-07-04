September's Celtic-Rangers derby moved to Sunday kick-off

Rangers and Celtic meet for the first time in season 2018/19 on Sunday, 2 September

September's Scottish Premiership meeting of Rangers and Celtic has been moved to a Sunday lunchtime kick-off for television broadcast.

The first Old Firm derby of the new season, which will take place at Celtic Park, had been scheduled for Saturday, 1 September at 15:00 BST.

It will now be played a day later, kicking off at 12:00 BST.

August fixtures between Hearts and Celtic, and between Motherwell and Rangers, have also been altered.

Hearts' hosting of the champions will now kick-off at 12:30 BST on Saturday, 11 August.

Meanwhile, Rangers' match at Fir Park has been moved to Sunday, 26 August, with a 12:15 BST kick-off time.