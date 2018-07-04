World Cup 2018: England's Fabian Delph welcomes third daughter

Delph played the full 90 minutes against Belgium in England's final group game in Russia

England midfielder Fabian Delph has flown back to Russia following the birth of his third daughter.

The 28-year-old returned home last Friday and his wife Natalie gave birth at 07:52 BST on Wednesday morning.

Delph described it as the "most amazing 24 hours", having watched his England team-mates beat Colombia on Tuesday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

"I can't put into words the happiness and gratitude I'm feeling," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Manchester City's Delph did not feature in England's opening group stage win over Tunisia but came on as a substitute against Panama and played the full game against Belgium.

England play Sweden in the quarter-finals at 15:00 BST on Saturday, live on BBC One.