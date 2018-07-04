BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Sweden's Mikael Lustig gets booked against Switzerland
Lustig to miss England game after yellow card
- From the section World Cup
Watch the foul that cost Sweden's Mikael Lustig the chance to play against England in the World Cup quarter-finals, as he receives a yellow card for bringing down Switzerland's Josip Drmić in their last-16 clash.
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Sweden 1-0 Switzerland
Available to UK users only.
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired