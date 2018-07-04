Yana Daniels: Liverpool Ladies sign Bristol City Women forward

Yana Daniels played for Belgium in Euro 2017

Liverpool Ladies have signed Bristol City Women forward Yana Daniels.

The 26-year-old Belgium international has previously had spells with Oud-Heverlee Leuven, Lierse, FC Twente and Anderlecht.

"This is a great move for me and I am really looking forward to working alongside Neil Redfearn and the players," she told the club website.

"The squad here has big potential and I am really confident that we will have a successful season this year.