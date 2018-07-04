BBC Sport - Barry Davies relives commentating on Diego Maradona against England in 1986
Pure football genius - Davies recalls Maradona's wonder goal
- From the section World Cup
Barry Davies looks back on England's 1986 World Cup clash with Argentina which became one of his most memorable commentary games for the BBC.
WATCH: Barry Davies: The man, the voice, the legend on BBC One, Thursday 4 July at 22:45 BST
2018 Fifa World Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired