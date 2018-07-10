BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Belgium's Eden Hazard and Dedrick Boyata hide from sprinkler
Belgium players Eden Hazard and Dedrick Boyata are startled by a sprinkler at their training session ahead of the World Cup semi-final against France.
