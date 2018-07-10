BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Belgium's Eden Hazard and Dedrick Boyata hide from sprinkler

Water Hazard - Belgian players hide from sprinkler

Belgium players Eden Hazard and Dedrick Boyata are startled by a sprinkler at their training session ahead of the World Cup semi-final against France.

WATCH MORE: Belgium 2-1 Brazil

Watch France v Belgium, Tuesday 10 July, 7pm, BBC One.

Available to UK user only

