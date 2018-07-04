Women's Super League: Arsenal sign German international Tabea Kemme

Tabea Kemme won the Uefa Women’s Champions League and the Frauen-Bundesliga with Turbine Potsdam.

Arsenal Women have signed Germany international Tabea Kemme from Turbine Potsdam.

The 26-year-old, who can play in defence, midfield or up front, made 140 appearances for Potsdam including the 2010 Women's Champions League final.

Kemme also has 41 caps for Germany, winning gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"I wanted to play football in another country with a new language, a new culture, another tradition," she said.