Meeting my footballing hero, Mercy Akide

Every week, BBC Sport Africa on goes on a worldwide hunt to find Africa's trendiest sport stars in its lifestyle segment called 'Who Am I?' This week, after an extensive search for a Nigerian personality who brought home accolades, while staying true to 'Naija jollof', we found our woman - in the form of Nigerian footballer Mercy Akide.

Her accolades include three Africa Women's Cup of Nations titles with Nigeria, three Women's World Cups (reaching the quarter-finals in 1999), and being named the first ever African Women's Footballer of the Year in 2001. Her football career spanned 18 years.

It's not enough to just chat with athletes and get the job done, it's equally important to get a sense of who they are before and after the camera stops rolling. Akide is as infectious as they come. Her warmth, smile, and laugh shows a side of her personality that many might not automatically associate with Nigeria's goal-machine.

Mercy looks pretty amazing at 42, and she was happy to share some of her fitness tips.

"I run every day, at my own pace, and I drink vitamins" she told BBC Sport Africa, before joking that her weakness was "eating too much ice-cream."

Amidst the fun and camaraderie we shared, there were times when we'd just stay quiet. I would look at Mercy and feel my childhood memories flooding back.

I call myself a failed footballer. I didn't play the game professionally because dads always know best (according to my dad!). I wanted to play football because of the woman I was staring at - Mercy Akide. She was the footballer I had wanted to become.

Watching Nigeria's women's team I saw people who looked like my mum; happy, gritty and playing for the badge. But as the years went by, women's football declined in Nigeria and it didn't quite hit the global heights expected of it.

Nigeria's woman are the most successful national team in African football history with 10 African Championship titles - three more than Egypt's men's team. But it's fair to say that they haven't received the recognition they deserve.

Mercy Akide playing against Denmark in the 1999 Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons (as the women's team is popularly called) boast seven more titles than their male compatriots, the Super Eagles. They've been to every women's World Cup since its inception in 1991, at least three years before the men's national team made their debut at USA '94..

Perhaps with Africa's men's teams enduring a disappointing campaign at the ongoing World Cup in Russia, attention will now go into the preparations for women's tournaments on the continent such as the Women's Cup of Nations later this year, and the the U20 and U17 World Cup. Nigeria women also hope to be at the Women's World Cup in France in 2019 where they'll be looking for their best ever performance.

