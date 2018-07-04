Bournemouth's Mikael Ndjoli joins Kilmarnock on six-month loan

Mikael Ndjoli has yet to play a competitive game for Bournemouth

Bournemouth forward Mikael Ndjoli has signed for Kilmarnock on a six-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who can play as a striker or winger, becomes the Scottish Premiership club's first signing of the summer.

Ndjoli joined Bournemouth from Millwall as a youth in 2016 and has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

But he scored 24 goals last season for their under-21s.

Four of those came in a 6-0 victory away to Newport County in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Ndjoli has been training with Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock in Largs and has headed to La Manga for their pre-season training camp.

