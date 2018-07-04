Trialists Kevin Silva and Ali Crawford help Hearts to win over Arbroath

Ali Crawford and Kevin Silva are bidding to win contracts at Hearts

American goalkeeper Kevin Silva and ex-Hamilton Academical midfielder Ali Crawford are continuing their trials with Hearts after facing Arbroath.

The pair played in Tuesday's 2-1 friendly win over the Red Lichties at Gayfield Park.

Pennsylvania-born 20-year-old Silva has been with Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a university team from New Jersey.

The 26-year-old Crawford came through the youth ranks with Accies but has rejected the offer of a new contract.

He has has made 268 appearances for Hearts' SCottish Premiership rivals but was limited to 19 last season because of injury.

Crawford started against Arbroath along with midfield summer signings Ryan Edwards and Oliver Bozanic - and with former Luton Town midfielder Olly Lee on the bench.

With Zdenek Zlamal, the summer signing from Zlin, sitting out the game with an injury, Silva made a couple of notable saves before being replaced by 19-year-old Kelby Mason.

Scotland forward Steven Naismith also watched the game from the sidelines as he prepares to complete the formalities of his return to Hearts on loan from Norwich City.

Teenage striker Aidan Keena opened the scoring for Hearts shortly before the break, as former Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu, Peter Haring, the former Ried defender, winger Jake Mulraney, who has signed from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and Bobby Burns, the arrival from Glenavon, all made appearances from the bench.

Ryan Edwards was one of seven summer signings to feature for Hearts against Arbroath

Midfielder Ross Callachan increased the lead six minutes from time before striker Kane Hester ran the length of the park to pull one back for the League One side in stoppage time.

Assistant manager Austin MacPhee told Hearts TV: "I thought Olly Lee showed really good composure on the ball, Uche showed his strength and, playing out of the back, Peter showed good quality and was very strong in the air.

"Jake at wing-back was very explosive in the second half, young Bobby I thought did very well and was competitive.

"Last season, we had a lot of injuries and the way the transfers went resulted in a lot of the young players playing.

"Some have done very, very well and will play significantly this season, but at times we maybe didn't have the experience to deal with situations, especially when we weren't functioning as we'd like.

"I think there are a lot of players this season with experience in leagues similar to the SPFL."