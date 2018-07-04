Hope Akpan: Bradford City sign former Burton midfielder

Hope Akpan
Hope Akpan scored two goals in 26 league appearances for Burton Albion

Bradford City have signed midfielder Hope Akpan on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving fellow League One side Burton Albion at the end of the season.

Akpan started his career with Everton before spells with Crawley, Reading and Blackburn.

"We already had excellent quality in midfield, but Hope will add to that whilst also offering a strong physical presence," Bantams boss Michael Collins told the club website.

