BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England's cricketers celebrate the success of the football team

Watch: England's cricketers celebrate World Cup penalty win

England's cricketers celebrate as England's football team beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday evening.

