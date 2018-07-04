BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: England's cricketers celebrate the success of the football team
Watch: England's cricketers celebrate World Cup penalty win
England's cricketers celebrate as England's football team beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday evening.
WATCH MORE: Columbia 1-1 England (3-4 pens) highlights
2018 Fifa World Cup video
