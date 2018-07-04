Moritz Bauer: Stoke City right-back signs new deal until 2023

Moritz Bauer has won six caps for Austria

Stoke City right-back Moritz Bauer has signed a new five-year deal to keep him at the Championship club until 2023.

The 26-year-old Austria international played 15 times for the Potters last season after joining from Russian side Rubin Kazan in the January window.

But he could not prevent them being relegated from the Premier League.

"The way last season ended was bitterly disappointing but I want to be part of the squad that helps Stoke City back into the Premier League," Bauer said.

Danish midfielder Lasse Sorensen has also agreed a new contract with Gary Rowett's side, described as "long-term" by the club.

The 18-year-old made his Stoke debut at Swansea on the final day of last season.